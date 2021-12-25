Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 226,879 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1,066.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226,879 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 53.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $52.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average of $48.47.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

