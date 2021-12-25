Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 19,837 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $15,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,206,465,000 after acquiring an additional 766,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,966,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,512,000 after acquiring an additional 944,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mosaic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,321,000 after acquiring an additional 308,449 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Mosaic by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

MOS opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average is $34.62.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.40%.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

