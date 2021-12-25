Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 19,837 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Mosaic worth $15,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Mosaic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 39,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.40%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

