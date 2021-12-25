Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 33,826 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 849.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,826 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in Cigna by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.04.

CI opened at $225.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.38.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

