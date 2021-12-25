Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 80,869 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 288.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 80,869 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $16,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 233,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,841,000 after purchasing an additional 42,731 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $810,488,000 after purchasing an additional 134,487 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $162.40 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $127.06 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.29 and its 200 day moving average is $160.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.08.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

