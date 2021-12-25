Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 193.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,184 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,037 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $253.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

