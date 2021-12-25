Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $10.50 Million Stock Holdings in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,906,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070,391 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $10,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INVZ opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 17.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

