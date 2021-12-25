Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $24.16 Million Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 252.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,503 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 1.37% of Camtek worth $24,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Camtek by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Camtek by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Camtek by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Camtek by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camtek alerts:

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $43.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95. Camtek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.