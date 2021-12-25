Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $24.16 Million Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 252.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,503 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 1.37% of Camtek worth $24,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Camtek by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Camtek by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Camtek by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Camtek by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ CAMT opened at $43.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95. Camtek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
