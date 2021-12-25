Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,988 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.43% of Radware worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 307,413 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RDWR shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

