Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 501.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,437 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,784,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,209 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

