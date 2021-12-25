Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes $18.95 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 625,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 1.21% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 61,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 36,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period.

Shares of RSX stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $33.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

