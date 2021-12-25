Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Up to $9.79

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $10.28. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 74,410 shares trading hands.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

