Mengis Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $428.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $436.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $350.01 and a 1-year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.80.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.