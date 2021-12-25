Mengis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.7% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 62,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

Shares of HD opened at $397.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $388.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

