Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $57.43 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

