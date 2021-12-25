Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,937 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $253.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.28 and its 200-day moving average is $260.58. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

