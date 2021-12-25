Mengis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 218 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,061,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,365,000 after buying an additional 143,670 shares in the last quarter. Independent Order of Foresters lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 1,425,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,790,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 748,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,604,000 after buying an additional 69,038 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 637,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,675,000 after purchasing an additional 40,908 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $106.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.31 and its 200 day moving average is $102.10. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $107.96.

