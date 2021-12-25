Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,080 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.1% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

BAC stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $363.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.