Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 580 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 350,332 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,052,241.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.25. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

