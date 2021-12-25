MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $190.92

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €190.92 ($214.52) and traded as high as €227.70 ($255.84). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €227.50 ($255.62), with a volume of 185,738 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €212.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €191.50.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (FRA:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

