MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.96 and last traded at $51.19. 49,827 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 46,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKKGY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

