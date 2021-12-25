Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Financial Analysis

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Mesoblast alerts:

This table compares Mesoblast and Poseida Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $7.46 million 83.83 -$98.81 million ($0.78) -6.18 Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A -$129.77 million ($2.62) -2.76

Mesoblast has higher revenue and earnings than Poseida Therapeutics. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poseida Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mesoblast and Poseida Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 1 1 3 0 2.40 Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Mesoblast currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 180.08%. Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 308.59%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Volatility & Risk

Mesoblast has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Poseida Therapeutics has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mesoblast and Poseida Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast -994.48% -17.15% -13.28% Poseida Therapeutics N/A -78.72% -51.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded by Itescu Silviu on June 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC. It is also developing P-OTC-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase; and P-MMUT-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. In addition, the company is developing a portfolio of allogeneic dual CAR product candidates. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.