Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,315 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.9% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 200.8% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 241,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $81,995,000 after buying an additional 161,271 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 9,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $335.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.41. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total value of $26,394,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,184,688 shares of company stock valued at $395,582,396. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FB shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

