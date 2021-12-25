MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Raised by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in MetLife by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in MetLife by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in MetLife by 385.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

