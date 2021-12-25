Metro (TSE:MRU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.18

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$62.18 and traded as high as C$67.78. Metro shares last traded at C$67.27, with a volume of 343,903 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRU. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.33 billion and a PE ratio of 20.28.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Metro Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

About Metro (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

