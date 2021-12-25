Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Metromile from $6.00 to $3.27 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ MILE opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Metromile has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $20.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Metromile will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $6,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Metromile by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,879,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,550 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Metromile by 829.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 6,374,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,323,000 after buying an additional 5,688,579 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Metromile by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,665,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,543,000 after buying an additional 208,711 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Metromile by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,386,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after buying an additional 76,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Metromile by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,166,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after buying an additional 111,780 shares in the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

