MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

MCHVF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM China from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MGM China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MGM China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

MCHVF remained flat at $$0.53 during trading on Monday. MGM China has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

