Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,379 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Micron Technology worth $98,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,929 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $171,935,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,479. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.16.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

