Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 807,919 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,399 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.8% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $228,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 35,150 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.3% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

Shares of MSFT opened at $334.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $211.94 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

