Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Shares Up 5.7%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37). 114,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 261,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 12.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 29.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 35.64. The firm has a market cap of £79.57 million and a P/E ratio of -7.24.

About Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI)

Mirriad Advertising plc, a video technology company, provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts products, signage formats, or videos into content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Singapore, and India.

