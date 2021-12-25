Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.29, but opened at $15.75. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Mission Produce shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 945 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AVO. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $800,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $127,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,914 shares of company stock worth $970,216 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 405.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,037 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 804,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 391,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,294 shares in the last quarter. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.09 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

