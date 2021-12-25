Mithril Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. Mithril has a market cap of $64.86 million and approximately $16.15 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mithril has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0649 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00013331 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00186187 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000579 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.