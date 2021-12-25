Mizuho Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $98.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.16.

MU stock opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.62. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 78.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 173.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

