MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires 28 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,463,385,000 after purchasing an additional 60,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,363,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109,925 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,973,724,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,876,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,835,559,000 after purchasing an additional 153,931 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $363.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a PE ratio of 78.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.40.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.