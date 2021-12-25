MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 181 Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $72.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.48.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

