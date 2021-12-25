MONECO Advisors LLC Has $321,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 33.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMW. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in VMware by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $116.89 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.80 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMW. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

