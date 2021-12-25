MONECO Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of 3M by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Mizuho started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.93.

MMM stock opened at $174.97 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.26 and its 200-day moving average is $187.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.