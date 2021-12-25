MONECO Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

VYM stock opened at $110.46 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $89.58 and a twelve month high of $112.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.90.

