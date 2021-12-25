MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 1,751 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $79.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day moving average of $78.92. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

