MONECO Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 895,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after acquiring an additional 18,144 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,928,000.

Shares of PTIN opened at $28.87 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $30.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27.

