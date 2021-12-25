Moneynet (MNC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Moneynet coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Moneynet has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. Moneynet has a market cap of $296,846.40 and $58.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.30 or 0.00318517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000730 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Moneynet Profile

MNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,666,779,203 coins. The official website for Moneynet is moneynet.io . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Moneynet is medium.com/@moneynet . Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @gotmoneynet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Moneynet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneynet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moneynet using one of the exchanges listed above.

