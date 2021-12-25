Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $95,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $495.60 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.51 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 111.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $528.29 and a 200-day moving average of $469.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $1,076,623.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,301 shares of company stock valued at $25,782,584. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

