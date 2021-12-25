Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Montauk Renewables has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 268.0% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 173,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 6.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 57.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,600,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after buying an additional 586,579 shares during the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

