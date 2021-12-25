Morgan Stanley Boosts Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target to $95.00

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CERN. Barclays upped their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.75.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN opened at $91.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $92.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.52.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth about $41,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 141.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 58.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.