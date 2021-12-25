Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 933,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,371 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $90,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $99.34 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average of $98.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.