MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $9.85

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $9.49. MorphoSys shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 148 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOR. Citigroup cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MorphoSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.76.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.