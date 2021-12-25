Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 16.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 45.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 119,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 37,563 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 60.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 577,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLL has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist began coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.50 and a 200 day moving average of $89.32. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. Ball’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

