Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $78.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.21.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

