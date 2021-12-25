Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SONY opened at $123.86 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. Cowen started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

