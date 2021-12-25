Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,787 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,950,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,696 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,780 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.19.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $180.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $196.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.61.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

